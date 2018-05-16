Go Ahead Quote Me

Mary Steenburgen
Georgina Chapman
Kenan Thompson
When I was younger, I was fine-looking, but I was never on magazine covers or any of that stuff. And then as I got older, it's like, 'You look good.' The unspoken part is 'for your age'. And I'm like, 'Thank you, I'll take it.'

ACTRESS MARY STEENBURGEN, 65

I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief. And I have moments when I just cry for my children.

FASHION DESIGNER GEORGINA CHAPMAN on dealing with her estranged husband Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct scandal

I'm going to try to make that record as long as possible. There's no reason for me to run out the door. I feel very lucky.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'S KENAN THOMPSON on being the show's longest-running cast member with 15 seasons under his belt

