Go Ahead Quote Me

Once I did a taping with him. Everyone was sleeping in the car and suddenly awakened by his shout. He said, 'No one wakes up popular. After a person dies, he can sleep for a long time then.' From then on, I didn't dare doze off around him.

TV HOST LULU HUANG on what she has learnt from veteran Jacky Wu

He finally asked me out, we met at a restaurant and what can I say? He had me at hello.

TV HOST KATIE COURIC on falling for her husband, financier John Molner, at first sight

We both felt we had too much pride and too much insecurities to actually say, 'Hey, did that ever happen or was that a creation of someone else who did not want to see two women rise together?'

GABRIELLE UNION, who is speaking to fellow actress Jada Pinkett Smith again after a 17-year silence