Go Ahead Quote Me

When my mother wanted me to work in the school system and be a typist, I rebelled by growing my nails. Even when I had to learn the guitar for A Star Is Born, I only had to cut them on one hand. ''

ENTERTAINER BARBRA STREISAND on the history of her famously long nails

I'm not here to prove anything to anyone except myself. ''

FORMER ICE SKATER TONYA HARDING on joining the competition show, Dancing With The Stars

You have to forgive. That was then, this is now. You don't have to hold on to anything. You are not doing your children any service. Bring as much peace and harmony to their lives as you can. ''

ACTRESS PAULA PATTON, on successfully co-parenting with her ex-husband, singer Robin Thicke