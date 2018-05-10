Go Ahead Quote Me

LADY FIRST HOST PAULINE LAN
LADY FIRST HOST PAULINE LAN
COMEDIENNE CAROL BURNETT
COMEDIENNE CAROL BURNETT
SINGER JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
SINGER JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
Published
34 min ago

Ours is more superficial, less deep. Everyone is very deep. However, people nowadays pay more attention to the superficial.

LADY FIRST HOST PAULINE LAN on why her beauty show has lasted 15 years, longer than talk shows such as Mr Con & Ms Csi

I give myself this advice. I'm hopeful that this, too, shall pass - very quickly. I know it will pass eventually, so I always add very quickly.

COMEDIENNE CAROL BURNETT on the state of America today

Anybody who's a parent out there knows that, it's like, you've never been more excited to be peed on.

SINGER JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE on potty training his three-year-old son

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Content marketing with BrandInsider