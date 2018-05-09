Go Ahead Quote Me

AVENGERS ACTRESS ELIZABETH OLSEN
RAPPER MEEK MILL
SOCIALITE PARIS HILTON
It would just not be a cleavage corset. I like corsets, but I'd like it to be higher. It's funny because I look around and I'm just like - wow, I'm the only one who has cleavage.

AVENGERS ACTRESS ELIZABETH OLSEN on how she would update her Scarlet Witch costume

This is the same thing that thousands of minorities are going through on a daily basis. They just don't have the platform to have anybody speak on their behalf. (I'm) the sacrifice for a better cause.

RAPPER MEEK MILL on hoping his controversial sentencing for violating parole leads to criminal justice reform in the United States

It was like being raped. It felt like I'd lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways… I didn't want to be known as that.

SOCIALITE PARIS HILTON on the 2004 leak of her sex tape

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 09, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
