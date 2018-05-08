Go Ahead Quote Me

Everything was spiritual practice, pathways that had to be walked through.

ACTRESS CHENG PEI-PEI looking back on her life at age 72

It was one of awe and extreme concern. Obsession and yet, at the same time, I don't know, I was really worried - mainly for him. Love is quick and hard.

ACTOR SEBASTIAN STAN on his reaction to pal Tom Hiddleston's whirlwind romance with singer Taylor Swift

I am affected by it because I don't feel confident when I dress up and go on the red carpet. I'm not that person who knows how to work it. I try to channel Beyonce. I do the same pose every time.

ACTRESS SANDRA BULLOCK on tabloid attention