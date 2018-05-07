Go Ahead Quote Me

I mean, I know when I'm having a fat day and when I've lost weight. I accept all of the bodies. I'm not built like a Victoria's Secret girl and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.

POP STAR RIHANNA on the culture of body-shaming

When I walk into a room, I hope to have interesting conversations with people. I'm not interested in whether people look at me or not. In fact, quite the opposite.

ACTRESS KATE WINSLET on avoiding showy clothes at events

I keep thinking it's borrowed and I have to give it back at some point.

ACTRESS LEA MICHELE on her diamond engagement ring from her fiance Zandy Reich