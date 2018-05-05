Go Ahead Quote Me

I was crying so loud that people were turning around, going back to their rooms and stuff, they weren't coming to the restaurant because they were like, 'Did she just find out something he did bad? What happened?'

DESTINY'S CHILD SINGER MICHELLE WILLIAMS on her emotional response to her boyfriend Chad Johnson's proposal

My wife will be telling them off and I'll be standing there, like, 'That's right! What'd you say?'

ACTOR CHRIS HEMSWORTH on pretending to understand when his wife, Elsa Pataky, and children speak Spanish together

The main reason was that our house was small and there was no room for Dengdeng. He had to sleep in the living room for a year and we moved into a big house before he could have his own room.

ACTRESS SUN LI revealing that she and her husband Deng Chao had not planned their son's birth