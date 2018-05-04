Go Ahead Quote Me

It was just a real whirlwind to walk on set and see 30 of your favourite actors dressed up like superheroes, just having a coffee and hanging out. It was so bizarre! ''

ACTOR TOM HOLLAND on working on the Avengers: Infinity War set

Okay, I must've had that new face and chin maybe four or five (years ago). This is me, my face moves. They got it all wrong. Next time guys, call me, I will tell you the date.

REALITY TV STAR SHARON OSBOURNE responding to rumours that she recently had a facelift

My kids are so relieved to see me take my make-up off and put glasses and sweatpants on. I guess that doesn't really count as feeling beautiful! It is more like feeling wanted and loved for being me, which is even better. ''

ACTRESS JENNIFER GARNER on what makes her feel most beautiful