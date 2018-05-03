Go Ahead Quote Me

I think he's passed the Irwin family khaki test. We've had him jumping on crocodiles and feeding alligators.

BINDI IRWIN, daughter of Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, on boyfriend Chandler Powell

The scalp is also skin. Washed every day, your oil is washed off and your immunity deteriorates. I'm the non-oily-scalp type. Sometimes, I wash it once a week. '

ACTRESS FAN BINGBING on her secret to having long, lustrous hair

These days, I get the same pleasure from the garden as from a bassline. Fresh tomatoes, cucumber, a bit of feta. As you get older, you appreciate things you didn't really get when you were younger.

MUSICIAN DAVE STEWART