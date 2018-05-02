Go Ahead Quote Me

My favourite might be Travolta. I don't think he's the best actor, but I feel like he loves to act so much that it's infectious when I watch him.

X-FILES STAR DAVID DUCHOVNY on his favourite actor

He didn't realise how hard he'd grabbed me or shook me or pushed me, and I would fall and hit something, then I'd be hurt. You think, 'I'm not this woman, who is this woman? This can't be me.' I'm not that kind of woman, and then you realise there is no kind of woman. It happens to all women.

ACTRESS AMY SCHUMER on abuse in a past relationship

Like many Israelis and Jews around the world, I can be critical of the leadership in Israel without wanting to boycott the entire nation.

ACTRESS NATALIE PORTMAN explaining why she cancelled her trip to receive the Genesis Prize in Israel