Go Ahead Quote Me

I'll just go from best friend to babysitter.

ACTRESS NINA DOBREV on how her relationship with dancer Julianne Hough will change once Hough has children

My superpower would be to inflate or deflate every Cheeto I grab from the bag, depending on whether I want it puffy or crunchy.

COMEDIAN JIMMY FALLON

I don't know why, at a certain point, we tell them that's for boys and that's for girls, but I'm going to do my best to not force that delineation.

ACTRESS OLIVIA WILDE on avoiding restrictive gender norms as she raises her two children

