Go Ahead Quote Me

We knew 14-year-old boys would love it, but I wasn't prepared for the guys in their 70s with the tuxedo, the martini and the portfolio coming up and going, 'Dumb And Dumber might be the best movie of all time.' ''

ACTOR JEFF DANIELS on his surprise at the response to the 1994 comedy

She didn't even register me as a sexual being. I was, like, in the uncle zone. ''

COMEDIAN CHRIS ROCK, 53, on attempting to flirt with pop star Rihanna, 30

I felt like some kid worked really, really hard and I inherited all of his money. It allows me to treat everything like a hobby. ''

ACTOR MACAULAY CULKIN on receiving all the money he had made as a child actor when he turned 18