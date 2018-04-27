Go ahead Quote me

I was just told that you know, 'Hey, you're getting equal pay,' and I almost got emotional. I was like, 'I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts. Never, never.'

ACTRESS EVAN RACHEL WOOD on finally receiving equal pay for her starring role on HBO's Westworld

The cynical young man who left home is now an old man shackled by his daughter. ''

SINGER LO TA-YU on fatherhood late in life

It is possible to turn poison into medicine.

SINGER TINA TURNER, whose life story has been turned into a new musical, Tina