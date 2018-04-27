Go ahead Quote me

Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Published
6 hours ago

I was just told that you know, 'Hey, you're getting equal pay,' and I almost got emotional. I was like, 'I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts. Never, never.'

ACTRESS EVAN RACHEL WOOD on finally receiving equal pay for her starring role on HBO's Westworld

The cynical young man who left home is now an old man shackled by his daughter. ''

SINGER LO TA-YU on fatherhood late in life

It is possible to turn poison into medicine.

SINGER TINA TURNER, whose life story has been turned into a new musical, Tina

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 27, 2018, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Western sanctuary
Related news and commentaries on Asean