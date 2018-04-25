Go Ahead Quote Me

If Blake were smart, he would marry her before she goes to an optometrist. Every time I meet Gwen, she's holding her phone way out here to read. I'm like, 'That's it, she can't see!'

LUKE BRYAN joking about why fellow country singer Blake Shelton should marry pop star Gwen Stefani soon

Don't be nervous, I'll take care.

SINGER JACKY CHEUNG, 56, after performing a split during his concert

Being smart is important, but you can't get through the door by being an arrogant, smart doctor, unless you want to be a surgeon or a radiologist or something like that. But if you're dealing with patients, you're knocking at the door and you're being invited in. You have to be a good guest.

BABY SLEEP EXPERT HARVEY KARP