Glitzy Night Of Stars

Stars of hugely popular TV dramas gathered last Saturday night at the inaugural StarHub Night Of Stars event.

South Korean leading man Lee Joon-gi and Chinese actress Qin Lan walked home with the Best Male and Female Asian Star respectively - the big wins of the show, held at the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands.

The 36-year-old actor was honoured for his performance in Lawless Lawyer - one of South Korea's most highly rated cable TV dramas - as a gangster-turned-lawyer who fights for justice through loopholes in the law.

Turning on the charm while picking up his award, he gave flying kisses to his fans and said in Mandarin: "I'm so glad to be in Singapore and I'm so thankful to my fans."

Qin, 37, was recognised for her role as Empress Fucha in the hugely popular Story Of Yanxi Palace - the summer smash hit that shattered online viewership records in China and gave its cast newfound levels of fame.

Dressed in a silver and white gown with a thigh-high slit, Qin said: "I really didn't think that what was just slightly over one month of filming would bring me so much joy and happiness."

Her cast mate Lawrence Wong, a Malaysia-born actor who began his career in Singapore and found fame with his role as Hai Lan Cha, a kindhearted imperial guard, was named Breakthrough Star.

A total of 13 awards were presented at the show, which was attended by 34 artists from around the region and close to 2,000 audience members. Taiwanese heartthrobs Jasper Liu and Derek Chang both picked up awards.

Liu, 32, who recently starred in More Than Blue - the highest-grossing Taiwanese film of the year - was given the Dazzling Star award.

Rookie actor Chang, 26, who starred opposite Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin in a May-December romance in drama My Dear Boy, was given the Rising Star Award.

Hosted by Taiwanese stars Dennis Nieh and Lulu Huang and local actress Kate Pang, the awards show was not without humour and off-the-cuff moments.

Hong Kong actor Benz Hui, who now resides in Singapore, earned a few laughs when he stumbled over his lines seemingly due to a teleprompter error and ended up ad-libbing an argument with the machine. He said self-deprecatingly of his gaffe: "So bad, alamak."

He presented awards to TVB artists Rebecca Zhu and Joe Ma.

Pauline Lan, a veteran Taiwanese host, was candid when picking up her Best Host award for her work on fashion and beauty programme Lady First Singapore.

The 53-year-old said: "I'm thankful to all the people who are willing to share their problems with us - be it belly fat, small breasts or balding. I'm glad to help people solve their issues and gain more confidence."

Taiwanese guest performer and presenter Sam Lee roused the crowd to a big singalong session during his rendition of Absolute Infatuation (Chi Xin Jue Dui), one of his most famous ballads.

The 45-year-old said it was his 9,997th time singing the song, which was released in 2002.

Other performers included 21-year-old South Korean singer Jeong Se-woon, who sang It's You, which picked up the Best Asian Drama OST award at the show. The song is part of the soundtrack for popular drama What's Wrong With Secretary Kim.

South Korean boyband A.C.E and girl group Cosmic Girls each performed two songs and scooped up the titles of Best Newcomer and Most Charismatic Performance respectively.

Veteran Taiwanese drama serial lead Chen Meifeng, 62, was close to tears when receiving her Evergreen Artist award.

Chen, whose divorce proceedings were finalised in 2016, said: "When I was going through one of my darkest periods, my friends, family, fans and friends from the media gave me a lot of warmth and support and that's why I'm still standing here today."

•The awards show will be screened on Hub VV Drama (StarHub TV Channel 855) on Jan 13, 7pm, and on Hub E City (StarHub TV Channels 111/825) on Jan 19, 8.45pm, and Feb 4, 4.30pm.