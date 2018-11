It was girl power at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday in New York City, with Glamour magazine honouring trailblazers and the courageous.

Recipients of this year's Women of the Year accolade include model Chrissy Teigen (with her husband, singer-songwriter John Legend), actress Viola Davis, singer-singwriter Janelle Monae and American gymnasts who survived the abuse of Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.