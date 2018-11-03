Gladiator sequel may be in the works

LOS ANGELES • Is a sequel to the Oscar-winning picture Gladiator happening at last?

Fans of the movie have been clamouring for a sequel since it was screened in 2000, and there have been numerous reports of a possible sequel or even a prequel all these years, but all the talks have not materialised - until possibly now.

According to Deadline.com, director Ridley Scott has begun developing the movie and is tapping screenwriter Peter Craig for the script.

Craig's writing credits included The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015) and 12 Strong (2018).

He is also co-writing the upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to Top Gun (1986) and starring Tom Cruise.

The report says Paramount will develop the Gladiator sequel, while Universal has the option to co-finance the project .

The 2000 film won five Oscars at the 73rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. It is not known if Crowe will return to the sequel, as his character General Maximus died at the end of the movie.

Scott last directed All The Money In The World (2017), where he had to reshoot parts of the movie after actor Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault.

The director was able to meet the December release date last year after Spacey's role was filled by Christopher Plummer.