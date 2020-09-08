Gillian Chung hospitalised after injuring head in hotel

HONG KONG • Hong Kong star Gillian Chung, 39, one half of Cantopop duo Twins, suffered a head injury in an accident in Xiamen, China, and was taken to hospital yesterday morning, Hong Kong media reported.

Chung suffered a serious head injury in the accident that took place at about 2am at the hotel she was staying in, said the Emperor Entertainment Group, which manages her.

According to the group, Chung was planning to go to the toilet when she felt giddy and fell, hitting the right side of her head against a marble structure.

Chung called her colleagues for help, as they rushed to her room and called the hospital.

They also informed her good friend, singer Joey Yung, and manager Mani Fok, as they took the first flight from Beijing to Xiamen to visit her, said the group.

Doctors at the hospital did a brain scan and examined her head for other injuries. Her wound was reported to be 6cm long and she needed dozens of stitches.

Chung is reported to be in Xiamen to film a new drama. She wanted to continue with work as yesterday was supposed to be the last day of filming, but she was persuaded by Ms Fok to remain in hospital for observation, said the group.

According to Apple Daily, Chung has messaged her family to inform them that she was fine.

She had made the news in May after divorcing Taiwanese aesthetics doctor Michael Lai, 31. They married in 2018 and have no children.

Dr Lai told the media he has not called her after her reported injury, but wished her a speedy recovery.