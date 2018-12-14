HARD LUCK CLUB/13 YEARS OF EATMEPOPTART

One of Singapore's longest-running party series EATMEPOPTART celebrates its 13th anniversary in style aboard the Stewords Riverboat with two floors of music ranging from indie pop to electronic music.

DJs weelikeme and KiDG will helm the main dance floor, while the upper deck will play host to KA-ROCK-OK, a rock 'n' roll karaoke bar.

WHERE: Stewords Riverboat, 31 Marina Coastal Drive, Berth 1, Marina South Pier

MRT: Marina South Pier WHEN: Dec 22, 10pm to 4am ADMISSION: Entry open to those 18 years old and above. Advance tickets at $32 (single) or $120 (group of four), or event day tickets at $40 (single) via www.neverlosethatfeeling.com. $280 for table packages, which includes one standing table on level 2, entry for four people, and one bottle of whisky/vodka/gin with mixers, or two bottles of champagne

SOUNDS OF THE STREETS II

Celtic folk punk rockers The Rumjacks (left) make their Singapore debut at The Projector's Blue Room.

A selection of local punk and ska bands such as Cesspit and Opposition Party will open for the group from Sydney, Australia.

There will also be an after-party with reggae tunes by guest DJs.

WHERE: The Projector Blue Room, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 to 11pm ADMISSION: $30 for pre-sale tickets via theprojector.sg or $40 at the door

JAZZY CHRISTMAS: A BIG BAND, BIG BANG!

A star-studded line-up of home-grown and international jazz maestros takes the stage for the 13th edition of Jeremy Monteiro's Jazzy Christmas series.

This time he will be accompanied by the likes of Cultural Medallion recipient and Singapore jazz legend Louis Soliano (left), powerhouse vocalists Alemay Fernandez (far left) and Carmen Bradford, and the Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra, as they take on Christmas classics such as We Three Kings and O Holy Night.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Dec 22, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $30 to $88 from www.esplanade.com or Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

Anjali Raguraman recommends