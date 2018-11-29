Gigs picks: From chart-topping The Weeknd to Cantopop kings Alan Tam and Sam Hui

JUDAS PRIEST FIREPOWER WORLD TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BABYMETAL

While many of their peers are gone, metal pioneers Judas Priest are still going strong since forming in 1969. The leather-clad British band - led by inimitable 67-year-old frontman Rob Halford - return to Singapore after last playing here in 2012. Rather than just bank on classic metal anthems such as Breaking The Law (1980), Turbo Lover (1986) and Painkiller (1990), the band are also armed with new material - they released their 18th album, Firepower, earlier this year (2018). It peaked at No.5 on Billboard, the band's highest position in the mainstream American charts. Opening the show are Babymetal, the Japanese band known for playing a distinctive brand of "kawaii metal".

WHERE: Zepp @ Big Box, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tuesday (Dec 4), 8pm ADMISSION: $118 and $158 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

THE WEEKND LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2018

Canadian singer The Weeknd is feted both commercially and artistically, an artist whose blend of R&B, pop and electronica sounds have earned him awards and chart-topping singles and albums. The singer, songwriter and producer has won three Grammy Awards, including two Best Urban Contemporary Album gongs, for Beauty Behind The Madness (2015) and Starboy (2018). He released an EP, My Dear Melancholy, earlier this year, his third No. 1 on the Billboard album charts.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Wednesday (Dec 5), 8pm ADMISSION: $118 to $308 from SportsHubTix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg), Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, all SingPost outlets, The Star Performing Arts Centre box office and Scotts Square concierge desk

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH RACHAEL YAMAGATA

American singer-songwriter Rachael Yamagata is no stranger to Singapore, having performed here almost every year in the last decade. She will be back, this time with new songs off her latest EP, Porch Songs, released last month (October). The New York-based singer is known for her intimate delivery and her soul-baring songs can be found in four albums and six EPs as well as in the soundtracks of films and television shows such as sitcom How I Met Your Mother (2005 to 2014) and romantic drama Dear John (2010).

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow (Dec 1), 7pm ADMISSION: From $98 to $218, via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

SAM & TAM HAPPY TOGETHER WORLD TOUR SINGAPORE

For the first time in Singapore, Hong Kong entertainment veterans Alan Tam and Sam Hui are staging a concert together. The show is part of the Cantopop stars' series of popular concerts in Hong Kong in the past year, dubbed Happy Together. With songs spanning five decades, the pair will be singing duets as well as a selection of each other's most famous tunes.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow (Dec 1), 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $248 from SportsHubTix and Apactix (go to www.apactix.com)