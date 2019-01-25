Gigs Picks: #UMAMISOUNDS

#UMAMISOUNDS

Singapore record label Umami Records will stage the second instalment of its live music series, this time with three acts from its roster.

On the bill are electronica/R&B singer Theodora, who released her recent single, Talking Insane, new pop trio brb, and rapper Nicco Homaili, known for his blend of hip-hop and electronica.

WHERE: Decline, 37 Lorong 23 Geylang MRT: Aljunied WHEN: Feb 1, 7pm ADMISSION: $25 from bit.ly/2RJwJgB, $28 at the door

SANGRIENTO BLOOD PACT ALBUM + COMIC LAUNCH

Home-grown symphonic metal band Sangriento, an alumni of the Noise Music Mentorship and Baybeats Budding Band programmes, made their name with their theatrical live performances and steampunk-inspired image.

The band will launch Blood Pact, an 11-track concept album with a storyline set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The album is accompanied by a graphic novel drawn by drummer Christal, comprising chapters based on the new songs.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, Multi-Purpose Hall, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Bugis/Lavender/Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: From $17, go to sangrientobloodpact.peatix.com

ART AFTER DARK X SINGAPORE ART WEEK

Art After Dark, part of Singapore Art Week, features not just exhibitions, talks and live art performances, but also music by electronic acts and singers.

Performing at the party are producer-DJ Intriguant, singer, songwriter and producer Vandetta, rapper and singer MAS1A and dub artist Metzdub.

WHERE: Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Today, 7pm ADMISSION: Free

SEPARATE CONVERSATIONS WITH FAUX PAS

Alternative rock quartet Faux Pas, who came to prominence through their stints in the Noise Music Mentorship and Baybeats Budding Band programmes, will celebrate the release of their debut EP, Separate Conversations, with two live sets at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre.

The band are known for their buoyant brand of indie rock. Their performances are part of the Esplanade's All Things New series of shows by rising home-grown acts taking place throughout this month.

WHERE: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 8.15 and 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free