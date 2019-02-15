Gigs Picks: The Raghu Dixit project

THE RAGHU DIXIT PROJECT

The Raghu Dixit Project return to Singapore with their brand of contemporary Indian folk music.

Expect a high-energy set as lead singer Raghu Dixit weaves between songs in Hindi and Kannada (from their home state of Karnataka), such as Jag Changa and Gudugudiya Sedi Nodo.

Dixit is also featured on Train Song, from Bollywood hip-hop film Gully Boy, which is screening now.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $40, $70 and $100 from www.showtickets.asia

DUB SKANK'IN HIFI X CANVAS CLUB PRESENT BOB MARLEY BIRTHDAY BASH

It is all about One Love at Canvas, where the club will be celebrating the music and belated birthday of reggae king Bob Marley.

There will be live music by acclaimed live-looping master Randolf Arriola and DJ sets by Rumshot and Submerge.

Carribean-inspired food and crafts will also be sold outside the venue along the banks of the Singapore river.

WHERE: Canvas Club, B1-01 The Riverwalk, 20 Upper Circular Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Sunday, 4pm till late ADMISSION: Pre-sale tickets at $30 via bit.ly/bmarleybash2019 or $40 for tickets at the door (includes one drink) INFO:bit.ly/2E6tZ4t

HYUKOH - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

South Korean indie-rock quartet Hyukoh (above) have emerged from the underground scene to play at festivals around the region and even embark on a North American tour.

After their last show here in 2017, they return to Singapore to promote their latest EP, 24: How To Find True Love And Happiness, which centres on love, loss of innocence and friendship.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Monday, 8pm ADMISSION: $88, $108, $128 and $148 from www.apactix.com

JESS CONNELLY & ALEXTBH

Kilo Lounge plays host to two up-and-coming South-east Asian stars this weekend.

Australian-Filipina R&B singer Jess Connelly, who has opened for Chance The Rapper in Manila, recently released her mixtape, JCON.

Meanwhile, Alextbh blends R&B and pop and continues his ascent with his latest single, No Space.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tomorrow, 8 to 10pm ADMISSION: $40 for advance tickets via bitly.com/JCONSG or $50 at the door. For those aged 18 and above