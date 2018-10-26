Gigs Picks: Shankar Mahadevan, Crossfade Featuring Fedde Le Grand, and more

SHANKAR MAHADEVAN - LIVE IN CONCERT (BAITHAK TO BOLLYWOOD)

Celebrated Indian playback singer Shankar Mahadevan, who is also one-third of composing trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, returns to Singapore.

His three-hour show will take audiences on a journey from folk and semi-classical music to pop and Bollywood music.

This is the first time his sons Siddharth and Shivam will join him.

WHERE: Halls 601 to 604, Level 6 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/Promenade WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $45 to $255 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

ANUAR ZAIN 'CINTA TAKKAN BERAKHIR' LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Malay music industry veteran Anuar Zain returns to Singapore following his last show here in 2015.

The Malaysian singer was named Best Artiste (Male) at regional Malay music awards show Anugerah Planet Muzik last year.

Expect him to belt out songs off his latest album, Anuar Zain V (2016), as well as hits such as Lelaki Ini and Sedetik Lebih.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Today, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $98 to $228 from Sistic

BIG SHAQ PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS X ZOUK

British comedian-turned-rapper Michael Dapaah turned into an overnight Internet sensation following his appearance on BBC 1Xtra's Charlie Sloth: Fire In The Booth, where he debuted Man's Not Hot under his alter ego, Big Shaq.

Hear the chart-topping single live at Phuture, where he will be supported by Zouk resident DJ Nash D.

WHERE: Zouk (Phuture), The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Nov 2, doors open at 10pm ADMISSION: $40 for early-bird and $50 for advance tickets from https://bit.ly/2CCUTAY; $60 at the door. Includes entry to all three club outlets

CROSSFADE FEATURING FEDDE LE GRAND

Best known for classic tunes like Let Me Think About It and Put Your Hands Up 4 Detroit, Dutch DJ producer Fedde Le Grand, who placed at No. 22 on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs ranking this year, will stop by Ce La Vi tonight as part of the club's house music series of gigs.

WHERE: Ce La Vi SkyBar, Marina Bay Sands Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue WHEN: Today, 10pm till late ADMISSION: $28 for pre-sale tickets from https://bit.ly/2yZ39aT and $38 at the door. Entry includes one premium pour. For table reservations, call 6508-2188 or e-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com