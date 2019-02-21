Gigs Picks: Pitch by Chok Kerong, Josh Groban Bridges Tour

PITCH BY CHOK KERONG

Acclaimed home-grown jazz artist Chok Kerong will present a brand new set of compositions, the follow-up to 2015's Eleven. He will be accompanied by a sterling group of musicians that include home-grown names such as drummer Soh Wen Ming and conductor Ang Shao-Wen , as well as Hong Kong guitarist Teriver Cheung and US bassist Johannes Felscher.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Feb 27 and 28, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $35 (Go to https://bit.ly/2Em2K6e)

JOSH GROBAN BRIDGES TOUR

American singer Josh Groban, best known for classical pop hits such as 2003's You Raise Me Up and 2006's You Are Loved (Don't Give Up), brings his famous voice to Singapore for his first concert here. He will be backed by a full orchestra and choir and will sing his hits as well as newer songs from his eighth and newest album Bridges, released in 2018.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

WHEN: Feb 25, 8pm

ADMISSION: $108 to $328 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

BRAIN DAMAGE - PINK FLOYD'S DARK SIDE OF THE MOON AND WISH YOU WERE HERE IN QUADRAPHONIC

Influential British band Pink Floyd might not be around any more but fans can still experience their music live through this concert by home-grown band Welcome To The Machine. The quintet will play all the songs from two of Pink Floyd's groundbreaking albums, The Dark Side Of The Moon (1973) and its follow-up, Wish You Were Here (1975).

WHERE: The Pavilion, Far East Square, 28 China Street #01-01

MRT: Telok Ayer

WHEN: Feb 23, 7pm

ADMISSION: $30 from https://braindamage.peatix.com

GOODNIGHT, GO HOME! A NIGHT FOR ZUL

Veterans and personalities from Singapore's live music industry come together to celebrate the life of late musician and singer Zul Sutan, who died of health complications in December last year. The line-up includes over 20 acts, including Zul's band Tania, Jacintha Abisheganaden, Jeremy Monteiro and Jive Talkin' .

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Feb 24, 6.30pm

ADMISSION: Limited tickets at $20 at the door

INFO: www.facebook.com/events/244898376412348