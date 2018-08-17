Gigs Picks: Mike Shinoda's Post Traumatic Tour - Live In Singapore

MIKE SHINODA'S POST TRAUMATIC TOUR - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda processed the pain of losing frontman Chester Bennington to suicide by turning to music and putting out a 16-track solo album called Post Traumatic earlier this year. Apart from music off the album, his show here will also feature Fort Minor material and Linkin Park songs. WHERE: Zepp @ Bigbox Singapore, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $148 (standard tickets), $158 (at the door) via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555); VIP hospitality (including a private cordoned-off area with a prime view of the stage, four drink coupons and a commemorative laminate and lanyard) is available for an additional $150

75 YEARS CELEBRATION - ILAIYARAAJA LIVE IN CONCERT

Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 4,500 songs and provided film scores for more than 950 Indian films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Hindi, in a career that has spanned more than 30 years. He plays in Singapore tomorrow for the first time, backed by a 30-piece orchestra and a star-studded line-up of playback singers, including K. S. Chithra, Vijay Prakash and Mano.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: $55 to $500 (VIP) from Sistic

BOYZONE LIVE

Earlier this year, Irish boyband Boyzone announced that they were splitting up after 25 years. But before they go their separate ways Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, Mikey Graham and Ronan Keating are holding a series of farewell concerts, one of which will be at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tuesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $188 from SportsHubTix (www.sportshubtix.sg) and all SingPost outlets or call 3158-7888

BAYBEATS 2018

Baybeats may be better known for its live and loud rock acts but, this year, the annual alternative music festival is experimenting with up-and-coming rap acts like Yung Raja & Fariz Jabba. This will also be the final year the Powerhouse stage will exist at its current waterfront location. Over the years, it has played host to many headlining bands, but this year, post-hardcore group Caracal have the honour of playing the swansong set on Sunday night. Also catch acts like local grindcore heroes Wormrot and American alt-rockers Hundredth.

WHERE: Various venues across The Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 6.30pm to 3am; tomorrow , 6pm to 12.10am; Sunday, 6pm to 12.10am ADMISSION: Free INFO: For the full line-up and timings, go to www.baybeats.com