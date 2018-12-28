Gigs Picks: Mediacorp Let’s Celebrate 2019

Usher in 2019 with a line-up of home-grown stars, including music acts such as Taufik Batisah, Gentle Bones and Joanna Dong, as well as Mediacorp artists Pierre Png, Carrie Wong and Romeo Tan.

WHERE: The Promontory @ Marina Bay, 11 Marina Boulevard MRT: Downtown WHEN: Mon, doors open at 7pm, pre-show starts at 10pm ADMISSION: Free