Gigs Picks: Lion City Youth Jazz Festival, concerts by Turnover, Timber Timbre and Last Dinosaurs

THE LION CITY YOUTH JAZZ FESTIVAL CONCERT 2019: THE SONGS OF PORGY AND BESS, FEATURING EMINENT MENTORS AND JAZZ ASSOCIATION SINGAPORE YOUTH ORCHESTRA

The finale concert for this year's Lion City Youth Jazz Festival sees the young musicians of the Jazz Association Singapore Youth Orchestra (JASSYO!) on stage together with jazz veterans such as American singers Kenny Washington and Carmen Bradford, a Grammy nominee.

Playing music from Gershwin musical Porgy & Bess, the musicians include the two recent Jazz Association (Singapore) scholarship recipients, flautist Rit Xu and saxophonist Bryan Lawrence de Rozario.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, level 9 Far East Organization Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: May 18, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $35, $55 and $75 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

TURNOVER - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

American indie rock band/dream pop trio Turnover are returning to Singapore for a show that is part of a tour in support of their latest and third album, Good Nature (2017).

Fronted by singer-guitarist Austin Getz, they were last here in 2017, where they played a sold-out gig.

WHERE: The Pavilion, #01-01, Far East Square, 28 China Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

WHEN: May 19, 7pm

ADMISSION: $50 from www.bandwagon.asia/shows/turnover

TIMBER TIMBRE

Canadian psychedelic folk band Timber Timbre will play their debut Singapore show.

Their fourth record and most recent album, Sincerely, Future Pollution (2017), has been hailed as a cinematic blend of synth-pop, new age and disco.

WHERE: The Substation Theatre, 45 Armenian Street

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: May 23, 8pm

ADMISSION: $68, go to www.figure8-agency.com

LAST DINOSAURS - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Last in Singapore to perform at the 2013 music festival Camp Symmetry, Australian indie rockers Last Dinosaurs are back for a headline show.

Fronted by singer and guitarist Sean Caskey, the band released their third album, Yumeno Garden, last year (2018). The gig will feature home-grown indie band M1LDL1FE as the supporting act.

WHERE: EBX Live Space (Ebenex), 01-02, 5 Pereira Road

MRT: Tai Seng

WHEN: May 23, 7.30 pm

ADMISSION: $70 from https://ticketing.igo.events/e/368/last-dinosaurs-live-in-singapore