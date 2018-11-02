Gigs Picks: Khalid - American Teen Tour, Kygo Kids In Love tour, and more

KHALID - AMERICAN TEEN TOUR

American R&B/pop-soul singer Khalid has been a regular fixture on the charts in Singapore and around the world with his solo songs, such as Better and Young, Dumb & Broke, as well as his collaborations, such as Eastside with Benny Blanco and Halsey.

The 20-year-old has also been garnering critical acclaim, with five nominations at this year's Grammys, including for Best Urban Contemporary Album for his debut release last year, American Teen.

WHERE: Zepp @ Big Box, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tuesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

KYGO KIDS IN LOVE TOUR

Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo wraps up the South-east Asian leg of his Kids In Love tour with his first solo gig here.

Best known for hits like Firestone (2014) and It Ain't Me, his 2017 collaboration with American singer Selena Gomez, he was last here in 2016 to headline dance music festival Ultra Singapore.

Kygo, whose real name is Kyrre Gorvell-Dahll, was born in Singapore, but moved to Norway when he was 11/2 years old.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Monday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: From $148, tickets from www.sportshubtix.sg, Singapore Indoor Stadium box office & SingPost outlets INFO: call 3158-7888

ROCKING THE REGION

The Esplanade celebrates 10 years of Rocking The Region, an annual series of gigs featuring alternative music acts from Singapore and neighbouring countries.

The line-up in the coming week features 13 bands that include home-grown stoner/doom metal outfit Marijannah, Malaysian indie/punk band Milo Dinosaur, Thai electronic duo DCNXTR and Indonesian indie act Grrrl Gang.

WHERE: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow to Tuesday, Nov 9 to 11, various times ADMISSION: Free

MARIAH CAREY: LIVE IN CONCERT SINGAPORE 2018

With so many hits to her name - she is one of the best-selling female artists of all time - a Mariah Carey show is bound to be a singalong fest.

And you do not have to possess her five-octave vocal range to enjoy tunes like We Belong Together (2005), Hero (1993) and Always Be My Baby (1995).

She has fresh songs too - her 15th album, Caution, is set to be released on Nov 16.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: From $88, tickets from www.apactix.com