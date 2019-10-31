Gigs Picks: K-pop group Pentagon, Engelbert Humperdinck and more

SILVER STRINGS' 55TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

One of Singapore's oldest pop bands who are still gigging today, Silver Strings are celebrating their 55th anniversary. The quartet are known for EPs released in the 1960s, as well as their shows in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Brunei.

Hosted by veteran singer Jerry Fernandez, the concert will also feature singers and musicians from the early days of Singapore pop - Andy Young, known as Singapore's Paul Anka, Veronica Young, pianist Jimmy Chan and The Mysterians.

WHERE: RELC International Hotel, Auditorium, 30 Orange Grove Road

MRT: Newton / Stevens

WHEN: Nov 29, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $55 (call Audie at 98184198 or Jerry at 91998164)

ROCKING THE REGION



The Esplanade's annual series of free weekend concerts include Malaysian neo-grunge band Sweetass. PHOTO: ESPLANADE



The Esplanade's annual series of free weekend concerts celebrating the region's finest alternative rock acts returns. This year's line-up include Malaysian neo-grunge band Sweetass, Thai rock trio Yellow Fang as well as home-grown acts, post-punk outfit Blood Pact and alternative scene stalwart Leslie Low. Low will perform songs from his recent release, The Monsoon, with fellow musician Victor Low.

WHERE: Various venues in Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Nov 1 to 3 and Nov 8 to 10, various times

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/rocking-the-region/2019

2019 PENTAGON WORLD TOUR PRISM



This is Pentagon's third performance here - they performed at K-pop festival HallyuPopFest earlier this year and at Kallang Theatre in 2017. PHOTO: PENTAGON.OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM



Nine-member K-pop boyband Pentagon's upcoming Singapore show is the last stop for Prism, their first world tour that includes concerts in North and South America. This is their third performance here - they performed at K-pop festival HallyuPopFest earlier this year (2019) and at Kallang Theatre in 2017.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

WHEN: Nov 2, 6pm

ADMISSION: $98 to $228 through Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588)

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK: THE ANGEL ON MY SHOULDER TOUR - LIVE IN SINGAPORE



English veteran crooner Engelbert Humperdinck will be back in Singapore with evergreen ballads such as Quando Quando Quando. PHOTO: LAMC



English veteran crooner Engelbert Humperdinck will be back in Singapore and fans better be ready to sing along to evergreen ballads such as Quando Quando Quando, Please Release Me (Let Me Go) and There Goes My Everything.

WHERE: University Cultural Centre Hall, National University of Singapore

MRT: Kent Ridge

WHEN: Nov 5, 8pm

ADMISSION: From $78, go to Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

FUR - LIVE IN SINGAPORE



Brighton-based quartet FUR is known for their jangly, retro-pop sounds. PHOTO: LAMC



Brighton-based quartet FUR, known for their jangly, retro-pop sounds, released their eponymous debut EP early this year (2019). Their set will feature an opening act by home-grown indie band Coming Up Roses, who recently released their debut EP, Waters.

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Nov 6, 7pm

ADMISSION: $98 from Sistic