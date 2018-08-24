Gigs Picks: In::music - Mary Wong & Ariane Goh: People & Stories

IN::MUSIC - MARY WONG & ARIANE GOH: PEOPLE & STORIES

Local singer-songwriters Mary Wong and Ariane Goh present original music inspired by their daily lives at this showcase. They have also teamed up to create a new work, a duet titled Ren Shi Wu (People Happenings Things).

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $20 from esplanade.com and Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) or cash at the door

SINGAPOPERA - A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSICALS OF DICK LEE

Beauty World - one of the earliest Singapore English-language musicals - marks its 30th anniversary this year, while hit Hong Kong musical Snow.Wolf.Lake turns 21.

What they have in common is veteran musician Dick Lee, who also penned the music in works from Fried Rice Paradise (1991) to Forbidden City: Portrait Of An Empress (2002). The songs will be performed by local musical actors including Sebastian Tan and Alemay Fernandez.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN:Tomorrow, 7.30pm; Sunday, 5pm ADMISSION: $58 to $138 from esplanade.com and Sistic

CHANCE THE RAPPER - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

American artist Chance The Rapper made history with his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book, which featured collaborations with the likes of Kanye West and Justin Bieber. It was the first streaming-only album to earn a Grammy nomination.

He won three, including for Best Rap Album. This is his first concert in Singapore.

WHERE: Zepp @ Big Box, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $158 via Sistic , $168 at the door; add $20 for priority entry; add $150 for VIP hospitality

JOHNNY IP GLORIOUS 50 CONCERT

Hong Kong-based singer Johnny Ip is the original king of television theme songs, with tracks dating back to the 1980s, such as Dramatic Life for Gone With The Wind (1980).

Fun facts: He recorded an English-language album in Singapore in 1975 and has been here more than 30 times over the years.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $48 to $158 from Sistic