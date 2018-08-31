Gigs Picks: K-pop, beer extravaganza this weekend

HALLYUPOPFEST

A bumper crop of 21 South Korean pop acts, including Wanna One, Taeyeon, Apink and BTOB, will be in town next weekend, for arguably South-east Asia's largest K-pop music festival.

Taeyeon will be making her first solo appearance in Singapore, while this might be the last chance for fans to catch boyband Wanna One before they disband at the end of the year.

Premium ticketholders with a VIP "daebak" (awesome in Korean) pass will have the opportunity to get up close with their idols for group photos, along with priority access to the venue and a dedicated zone on the pre-show red carpet.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Sept 7 to 9, 8pm ADMISSION: $148 to $498 from SportsHubTix (www.sportshubtix.sg) and all SingPost outlets or call 3158-7888 INFO: www.hallyupopfest.com

BEERFEST ASIA

On top of the more than 600 beers on offer, the 10th edition of the annual Beerfest Asia will also feature a line-up of some of the best rock tribute bands.

Expect the likes of perennial favourites Killer Queen (Queen tribute band), who will perform at the festival for the sixth time. They will be playing at 10.30pm today (East stage) and tomorrow (West stage).

This year, Coldplay tribute act Viva Coldplaydebut with classics by the beloved British band. They play tomorrow at 7pm on the Hilltop stage.

To round off the British band tribute acts, U2 tribute band Achtung Baby will perform songs from as recent as the Irish rock group's latest album, Songs Of Experience (2017).

They will play today (West stage, 9pm) and tomorrow (East stage, 9.30pm).

WHERE: The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay MRT: Promenade WHEN: Today, 4pm to midnight; tomorrow, 3pm to midnight; Sunday, 2 to 11pm ADMISSION: From $25 (for a one-day standard pass at the gates on Sunday) or $30 (for a one-day standard pass at the gates today or tomorrow) to $150 (today and tomorrow) for a VIP package, including free flow of more than 20 beers, access to VIP deck, express entry and a festival T-shirt INFO: www.beerfestasia.com and www.facebook.com/beerfestasia

MARINA BAY SANDS PRESENTS OPEN STAGE

Marina Bay Sands' (MBS) quarterly free concert series returns for its sixth edition, with music talents from Singapore and the region.

South Korean hip-hop and R&B artist Hoody became the first female artist to sign with Korean-American singer Jay Park's AOMG label in 2015 and has been on the rise since, with the release of singles such as Golden.

She will be joined on stage by home-grown R&B, funk and soul band Astronauts, as well as indie-pop trio Sobs, who released their EP Telltale Signs earlier this year.

In between the performances, concertgoers can enjoy MBS' nightly light-and-water show Spectra, which runs at 8, 9 and 10pm.

WHERE: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.15 to 9.55pm ADMISSION: Free