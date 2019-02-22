Gigs Picks: Goodnight, Go Home! A Night for Zul

GOODNIGHT, GO HOME! A NIGHT FOR ZUL

Veterans and personalities from Singapore's live music industry come together to celebrate the life of late musician and singer Zul Sutan, who died of health complications in December last year. The line-up includes more than 20 acts, including Zul's band Tania, singer Jacintha Abisheganaden, musician Jeremy Monteiro and home-grown band Jive Talkin'.

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Sunday, 6.30pm ADMISSION: Limited tickets at $20 at the door

PITCH BY CHOK KERONG

Acclaimed home-grown jazz artist Chok Kerong will present a new set of compositions, the follow-up to 2015's Eleven. He will be accompanied by a sterling group of musicians that include home-grown names such as drummer Soh Wen Ming and conductor Ang Shao-Wen, as well as Hong Kong guitarist Teriver Cheung and bassist Johannes Felscher.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Wednesday and Thursday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $35 (go to www.esplanade.com)

JOSH GROBAN BRIDGES TOUR

American singer Josh Groban, best known for classical pop hits such as 2003's You Raise Me Up and 2006's You Are Loved (Don't Give Up), brings his famous voice to Singapore for his first concert here.

He will be backed by a full orchestra and choir and will sing his hits as well as newer songs from his eighth and newest album Bridges, released last year.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Monday, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 to $328 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

BRAIN DAMAGE - PINK FLOYD'S DARK SIDE OF THE MOON AND WISH YOU WERE HERE IN QUADRAPHONIC

Influential British band Pink Floyd might not be around any more, but fans can still experience their music live through this concert by home-grown band Welcome To The Machine. The quintet will play all the songs from two of Pink Floyd's groundbreaking albums, The Dark Side Of The Moon (1973), and its follow-up, Wish You Were Here (1975).

WHERE: The Pavilion, 01-01 Far East Square, 28 China Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: $30 from braindamage.peatix.com