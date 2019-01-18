Gigs Picks: Glen Wee’s Sounds In The City album launch

GLEN WEE'S SOUNDS IN THE CITY ALBUM LAUNCH

Sounds In The City is the debut solo album of Singapore-born, Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Glen Wee.

He says: "I like to think of the album as a little log book... of all my trials in this wonderful, continuous journey called life."

A second show at 1pm has been added after the 3pm gig sold out.

WHERE: 3 Kim Chuan Lane, 03-01 MRT: Tai Seng WHEN: Tomorrow, 1 and 3pm (sold out) ADMISSION: $25 from soundsinthecity2.peatix.com

BELINDA CARLISLE RUNAWAY HORSES 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR SINGAPORE

Runaway Horses, the third solo album from American singer Belinda Carlisle, was released in 1989. It came on the heels of the best-selling Heaven On Earth (1987) and spawned a clutch of pop hits, including Leave A Light On For Me and the title track.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: April 6, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 to $188 with limited VIP packages at $428 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

CAI QIN SINGAPORE CONCERT

Veteran Taiwanese singer Tsai Chin is back to serenade fans in her signature rich voice, with classic hits such as The Spirit Of Your Eyes.

She will also take on songs by other singers, such as the late Zhou Xuan's Shanghai Nights and the late Teresa Teng's The Moon Represents My Heart.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 to $228 from Sistic

THE X'SSEMBLY COMPILATION ALBUM LAUNCH

The.XS Collective, who includes hip-hop musicians such as Young, Mean and Azrael, is one of the longest-running rap coalitions in the local hip-hop scene.

Its first release, School For X'Scape Artists, was in 2007.

Its third compilation album, The X'Ssembly, features tracks such as Lion City Axe Gang.

WHERE: Canvas Club, B1-01 The Riverwalk, 20 Upper Circular Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Today, 9pm ADMISSION: $15 at the door