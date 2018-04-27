Gigs Picks: Gentle Bones & Myrne "The B4nger Project Show", Harry Styles Live On Tour, and more

GENTLE BONES & MYRNE "THE B4NGER PROJECT SHOW"

Hear tracks off Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones and DJ/producer Myrne's 10-track collaboration album.

This will be the first time the duo is performing the electro-pop record, which was rated four stars by The Straits Times, live in Singapore. They will be joined by special guest and home-grown singer Linying.

The show will be capped off with a DJ set by Myrne.

WHERE: The Pavilion @ Far East Square, 01-01, 28 China Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $45 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com); $55 at the door

HARRY STYLES LIVE ON TOUR

Harry Styles returns to Singapore six months after playing an intimate sold-out show at The Star Theatre last year.

This time, the British singer will perform at a bigger venue, the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where he will belt out hits from his critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, released last year.

American indie rockers Warpaint are the opening act.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN:Thursday, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $228 or $488 to $888 for VIP packages via www.sportshubtix.sg, all SingPost outlets or call 3158-7888

5SOS3 LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Australia's 5 Seconds Of Summer will make a stop in Singapore - their only date in Asia - as part of their 5SOS3 tour.

The pop-punk quartet are putting together their third album, Youngblood, which is set to be released in June and has spawned the hit single, Want You Back.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, Capitol Piazza, 17 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $128 (free standing), $108 (free seating) from Apactix

GO ROUGE! PRESENTS LAIDBACK LUKE

Dutch DJ Laidback Luke will play at Bar Rouge, as part of the inaugural edition of the club's Go Rouge! international guest DJ party series.

Expect plenty of hits from the man behind collaborations such as Show Me Love (with Steve Angello) and Turbulence (with Steve Aoki).

WHERE: Bar Rouge, Levels 71 & 72, Equinox Complex, Swissotel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today, 9pm to 5am ADMISSION:$45 from gorougelaidbackluke.peatix.com, $65 at the door (all tickets include one glass of Moet Chandon Imperial champagne or housepour). For VIP table reservations, e-mail bar.rouge@swissotel.com or call 9177-7307

FALL OUT BOY MANIA TOUR LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Chicago rock band Fall Out Boy return to Singapore off the back of their latest album, Mania, which was released earlier this year.

Expect to hear tracks such as Young And Menace and Champions by the Grammy-nominated group, which comprise lead singer Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, guitarist Joe Trohman and drummer Andy Hurley .

WHERE: Zepp@BigBox Singapore, Level 3, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Monday, 8pm ADMISSION: $148 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) and all Sistic authorised agents