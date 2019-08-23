Gigs Picks: Dtw X Chye Seng Huat Present Brew

DTW X CHYE SENG HUAT PRESENT BREW

The courtyard of hardware store-turned-coffeehouse Chye Seng Huat will host live DJ sets, as brews and beats combine for this party by home-grown electronic music label Darker Than Wax (DTW).

Sip on coffee and soak in the tunes of DTW DJs like Funk Bstrd, Kaye and Rah all evening.

WHERE:Chye Seng Huat Hardware, 150 Tyrwhitt Road MRT: Bendemeer WHEN: Tomorrow, 4 to 8pm ADMISSION:Free INFO: www.facebook. com/events/2328191000833760

ONE DANCE PRESENTS MOTI

Best known for tracks like Virus with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and Boom with American dance music trio Major Lazer, Dutchman Moti brings his electro-house sound to the Zouk main room this weekend.

He recently worked with other Dutch DJ-producers like Tiesto, Rehab and Showtek.

WHERE:Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT:Clarke Quay WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm to 4am ADMISSION: For non-members, $35 (women) and $45 (men). For table reservations, e-mail earl@zoukclub.com or WhatsApp the reservations team at 9006-8793

JORDAN RAKEI LIVE PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS X KILO LOUNGE

New Zealand-born, London-based Jordan Rakei is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and a producer who brings together jazz, neo-soul, hip-hop and R&B.

He counts the likes of English electronic music duo Disclosure and South London hip-hop artist Loyle Carner among his collaborators.

Catch his return to Singapore, fresh off the release of his latest album Origin.

WHERE:Kilo Lounge, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT:Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Wednesday, 8 to 10.30pm ADMISSION:Advance tickets at $58 from bit.ly/JordanRakeiSGTIX or $65 at the door

MARQUEE SINGAPORE PRESENTS ALESSO

With smash hits like Heroes and Calling (Lose My Mind) to his name, Swedish DJ and producer Alesso is as comfortable with pop music as he is with progressive house.

While you are more likely to see him performing at dance music festivals here, this time, he makes a stop in Singapore for a DJ set at mega club Marquee en route to dance music festival EDC Korea.

WHERE: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN:Aug 30,10pm to 6am ADMISSION:Tickets from $68 at the door