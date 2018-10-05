Gigs Picks: Dawn Gan Memorial Events

DAWN GAN MEMORIAL EVENTS

Xinyao pioneer Dawn Gan died from cancer at the age of 55 on Sept 22.

Fans of her bright voice and bubbly personality can come together in memory of her at two events.

Among those appearing are her fellow xinyao, or Singapore songs, singers such as Roy Loi, Hong Shao Xuan and Liang Wern Fook.

Many of her best-known songs were written by Liang, including Youth 123, Your Reflection and New Clothes Aren't As Good As Old Ones.

MISSING DAWN CONCERT

WHERE: Level 9 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Wed, 8pm ADMISSION: Free. Tickets were given away on Sept 29. Those without tickets can watch the live broadcast on level 7 INFO: www.facebook.com/TCRMUSICSTATION

EMBRACING DAWN - FAREWELL FOR DAWN GAN

WHERE: Capitol Piazza, 13 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Oct 14, 4pm ADMISSION: Free, first-come, first-served. The proceedings will also be broadcast live outside the venue INFO: bit.ly/2P1AvMV

AMATEUR TAKES CONTROL PRESENT 'YOU, ME AND THE THINGS UNSAID' 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY

A local act celebrating a milestone anniversary is post-rock band Amateur Takes Control. Their debut album - You, Me And The Things Unsaid - was released in 2008.

To mark the occasion, the band will be performing the entire album from start to finish as well as other fan favourites.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Oct 20, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $15 from youmeandthethingsunsaid10.peatix.com, $20 at the door

KIT CHAN 25 YEARS ON: A TIME FOR EVERYTHING

Home-grown singer Kit Chan released her debut record, Do Not Destroy The Harmony, in Singapore in 1993.

Twenty-five years later, she is marking her milestone anniversary with a concert and a new album, also titled A Time For Everything that is due out on Tuesday.

Aside from classic hits such as Heartache, Worry and If There're Seasons, Chan also promises to show her cheeky side at the gig with a risque English jazz number.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Nov 9 and 10, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 to $208 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg). Each ticket comes with an activation code for 60 days of unlimited music on streaming service KKBox

ZHU MI MI COMEDY 2018 CONCERT

Malaysia-born, Hong Kong-based Mimi Chu is a familiar face on the small screen. The versatile veteran has been entertaining audiences since the 1970s and is also known for her ability to impersonate other singers, including Hong Kong's Paula Tsui and Taiwan's Yao Su-jung.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $48 to $158 from Sistic