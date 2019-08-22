Gigs picks: Darker Than Wax at Chye Seng Huat, Jordan Raki, DJ-producers Alesso and Moti

DTW X CHYE SENG HUAT PRESENT BREW

The courtyard of former hardware store turned coffeehouse Chye Seng Huat will host live DJ sets, as brews and beats combine for this party by homegrown electronic music label Darker Than Wax (DTW).

Sip on coffee and soak in the tunes of the likes of DTW DJs like Funk Bstrd, Kaye and Rah all evening.

WHERE: Chye Seng Huat Hardware, 150 Tyrwhitt Road

MRT: Bendemeer

WHEN: Aug 24, 4 to 8pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: https://www.facebook.com/events/2328191000833760

MARQUEE SINGAPORE PRESENTS ALESSO



Alesso, who will be playing at Marquee Singapore on Aug 30. PHOTO: TAO GROUP



With smash hits like Heroes and Calling (Lose My Mind) to his name, Swedish DJ and producer Alesso is as comfortablewith pop music as he is with progressive house.

While you are more likely to see him performing at dance music festivals here, this time, he makes a stop in Singapore for a DJ set at mega club Marquee en route to dance music festival EDC Korea.

WHERE: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Aug 30,10pm to 6am

ADMISSION: Tickets from $68 onwards at the door

JORDAN RAKEI LIVE PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS X KILO LOUNGE



Vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jordan Rakei. PHOTO: COLLECTIVE MINDS



New Zealand-born, London-based Jordan Rakei is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and a producer who brings together jazz, neo-soul, hip hop, and R&B.

He counts the likes of English electronic music duo Disclosure and South London hip hop artist Loyle Carner among his collaborators.

Catch his return to Singapore, fresh off the release of his latest album Origin.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road

MRT: Telok Ayer

WHEN: Aug 28, 8 to 10.30pm

ADMISSION: Advance tickets at $58 from bit.ly/JordanRakeiSGTIX or $65 at the door

ONE DANCE PRESENTS MOTI



Moti will be spinning at Zouk on Aug 24. PHOTO: ZOUK CLUB



Best known for tracks like Virus with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and Boom with American dance music trio Major Lazer,Dutchman Moti brings his electro-house sound to the Zouk main room this weekend.

The DJ-producerrecently worked with the likes of Dutch DJ-producers like Tiesto, Rehab and Showtek.

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road

MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Aug 24, 10pm to 4am ADMISSION: For non-members, $35 (ladies) and $45 (men). For table reservations,e-mail earl@zoukclub.com or WhatsApp the reservations team at 9006 8793