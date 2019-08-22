Gigs picks: Darker Than Wax at Chye Seng Huat, Jordan Raki, DJ-producers Alesso and Moti

DTW X CHYE SENG HUAT PRESENT BREW
The courtyard of former hardware store turned coffeehouse Chye Seng Huat will host live DJ sets, as brews and beats combine for this party by homegrown electronic music label Darker Than Wax (DTW).
Sip on coffee and soak in the tunes of the likes of DTW DJs like Funk Bstrd, Kaye and Rah all evening.
WHERE: Chye Seng Huat Hardware, 150 Tyrwhitt Road
MRT: Bendemeer
WHEN: Aug 24, 4 to 8pm
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: https://www.facebook.com/events/2328191000833760
MARQUEE SINGAPORE PRESENTS ALESSO
With smash hits like Heroes and Calling (Lose My Mind) to his name, Swedish DJ and producer Alesso is as comfortablewith pop music as he is with progressive house.
While you are more likely to see him performing at dance music festivals here, this time, he makes a stop in Singapore for a DJ set at mega club Marquee en route to dance music festival EDC Korea.
WHERE: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
WHEN: Aug 30,10pm to 6am
ADMISSION: Tickets from $68 onwards at the door
JORDAN RAKEI LIVE PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS X KILO LOUNGE
New Zealand-born, London-based Jordan Rakei is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and a producer who brings together jazz, neo-soul, hip hop, and R&B.
He counts the likes of English electronic music duo Disclosure and South London hip hop artist Loyle Carner among his collaborators.
Catch his return to Singapore, fresh off the release of his latest album Origin.
WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road
MRT: Telok Ayer
WHEN: Aug 28, 8 to 10.30pm
ADMISSION: Advance tickets at $58 from bit.ly/JordanRakeiSGTIX or $65 at the door
ONE DANCE PRESENTS MOTI
Best known for tracks like Virus with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and Boom with American dance music trio Major Lazer,Dutchman Moti brings his electro-house sound to the Zouk main room this weekend.
The DJ-producerrecently worked with the likes of Dutch DJ-producers like Tiesto, Rehab and Showtek.
WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road
MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Aug 24, 10pm to 4am ADMISSION: For non-members, $35 (ladies) and $45 (men). For table reservations,e-mail earl@zoukclub.com or WhatsApp the reservations team at 9006 8793