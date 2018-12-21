Gigs Picks: Come together

COME TOGETHER

Held in conjunction with Celebrate In The City, a series of events to celebrate the new year in Marina Bay, the Esplanade's series of Come Together gigs will feature collaborations by home-grown musical talent. The free shows include performances by Atomic Milkmen - made up of singers and songwriters Sam Driscoll, Shak'thiya and Winston Koh - on Sunday; Squartro - a quintet comprising singers and theatre practitioners such as Inch Chua and Crenshaw Yeo - on Monday; as well as duets by singer-songwriters Joie Tan and Umar Sirhan on Wednesday.

WHERE: The Esplanade Concourse and Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Until Dec 31, various times ADMISSION: Free INFO: For the full line-up, go to www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/come-together

SUNDAY SUNDOWN!

Long-time punk and hardcore gig organisers Prohibited Projects are ending the year with a bang. On the line-up are regional bands including The Jethroes, a rock 'n' roll quartet from Kota Kinabalu, Bandung noise duo Alzheimergrind, as well as home-grown bands such as pop-yeh-yeh act The Purnama's, doom/sludge metal band HRVST and ska/reggae newcomers Pressure Drop.

WHERE: The Projector Blue Room, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sunday, 6pm ADMISSION: $15 before 7pm, $25 after that

A CITY WITHOUT SNOW

Home-grown record label Middle Class Cigars are celebrating the year-end with a gathering that includes performances by the bands under its roster that put out new music this year. The bill includes dreampop group Subsonic Eye; indie-pop trio Sobs, who released their debut album, Telltale Signs in June; and dreampop band Cosmic Child, who released their sophomore album, Dive Into, in September. Cosmic Child will play all the songs from their 2016 debut album.

WHERE: White Label Records, 01-01 Ann Siang House, 28 Ann Siang Road MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: Free