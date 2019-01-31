Gigs picks: Club shows by Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo and British crooner Craig David

CHROMEO (DJ SET) BY COLLECTIVE MINDS X KILO LOUNGE

Get ready for groovy bass lines and electro-funk with Canadian duo Chromeo. Formed in 2002 by Montreal natives David "Dave 1" Macklovitch and Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel, the self-proclaimed "Funklordz" are stopping by Kilo Lounge as part of their South-east Asia tour.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02/04, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road

MRT: Telok Ayer

WHEN: Feb 1, 10pm to 3am

ADMISSION: $55 for advance tickets via bit.ly/ChromeoSG or $65 at the door. For 18 years and above only.

CRAIG DAVID PRESENTS TS5



Craig David‘s show is named after his Miami apartment Tower Suite 5. PHOTO: COLLECTIVE MINDS



Spend Valentine's Day with the smooth crooner, Craig David, who brings his popular DJ show TS5 to Zouk's main room. Named after his Miami apartment Tower Suite 5, his shows combine a live DJ set and live vocals. Expect classic tunes like 7 Days and Fill Me In, as well as newer tracks off his 2018 album The Time Is Now.

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

WHEN: Feb 14, 10pm to 1am

ADMISSION: $88 for advance tickets via bitly.com/CRAIGDAVIDSG, or $100 at the door. For 18 years and above only.

PAULETTE MCWILLIAMS WITH NAT ADDERLEY JR.



Paulette Williams has performed alongside greats like Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler and Marvin Gaye. PHOTO: VAMP PRODUCTIONS



R&B legend Luther Vandross' music director Nat Adderley Jr brings together the best of R&B, jazz and soul at jazz club Cool Cats. The pianist and music arranger teams up with singer Paulette McWilliams, who has recorded and toured with Vandross, and performed alongside greats like Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler and Marvin Gaye.

WHERE: Cool Cats, The NCO Club, JW Marriott South Beach, 32 Beach Rd

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Feb 1 and 2, 9.30pm and 11.15pm

ADMISSION: No cover charge. Reservations required. Book tables via 6818 1920 or visit bit.ly/CoolCatsSG

PROM NIGHT - VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL



Retro arcade bar Nineteen80 at Tanjong Pagar is hosting a prom-themed night. PHOTO: NINETEEN80



Flashback to the 1980s at retro arcade bar Nineteen80, as it plays host to a prom-themed night, complete with slow dancing and tunes by Bryan Adams, Air Supply and Whitney Houston.

All-night drinks specials include cocktail jugs going at $45 nett, red/white wine bottles at $65 nett and champagne bottles at $120 nett.

WHERE: Nineteen80, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: Feb 14, 8pm till late

ADMISSION: Open from 5.30pm, with free entry all night. For table reservations e-mail insertcoin@nineteen80.sg or call 9183-6073