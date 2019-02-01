Gigs Picks: Chromeo (Dj Set) By Collective Minds X Kilo Lounge

CHROMEO (DJ SET) BY COLLECTIVE MINDS X KILO LOUNGE

Get ready for groovy bass lines and electro-funk with Canadian duo Chromeo. Formed in 2002 by Montreal natives David "Dave 1" Macklovitch and Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel, the self-proclaimed "Funklordz" are stopping by Kilo Lounge as part of their South-east Asia tour.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Today, 10pm to 3am ADMISSION: $55 for advance tickets via bit.ly/ChromeoSG or $65 at the door. For 18 years and above only

PAULETTE MCWILLIAMS WITH NAT ADDERLEY JR

R&B legend Luther Vandross' music director Nat Adderley Jr brings together the best of R&B, jazz and soul at jazz club Cool Cats. The pianist and music arranger team up with singer Paulette McWilliams, who has recorded and toured with Vandross, and performed alongside greats such as Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler and Marvin Gaye.

WHERE: Cool Cats, The NCO Club, JW Marriott South Beach, 32 Beach Road MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 9.30 and 11.15pm ADMISSION: No cover charge. Reservations required. Book tables via 6818 1920 or go to bit.ly/CoolCatsSG

PROM NIGHT - VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL

Flashback to the 1980s at retro arcade bar Nineteen80, as it hosts a prom-themed night, complete with slow dancing and tunes by Bryan Adams, Air Supply and Whitney Houston.

All-night drinks specials include cocktail jugs at $45 nett, red/white wine bottles at $65 nett and champagne bottles at $120 nett.

WHERE: Nineteen80, 01-05, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Feb 14, 8pm till late ADMISSION: Open from 5.30pm, with free entry all night. For table reservations, e-mail insertcoin@nineteen80.sg or call 9183-6073

CRAIG DAVID PRESENTS TS5

Spend Valentine's Day with smooth crooner Craig David, who brings his popular DJ show TS5 to Zouk's main room. Named after his Miami apartment Tower Suite 5, his shows combine a live DJ set and live vocals. Expect classic tunes such as 7 Days and Fill Me In, as well as newer tracks off his 2018 album The Time Is Now.

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Feb 14, 10pm to 1am ADMISSION: $88 for advance tickets via bitly.com/CRAIGDAVIDSG or $100 at the door. For 18 years and above only