Gigs Picks: Charlie Lim Live In Concert

CHARLIE LIM LIVE IN CONCERT

Home-grown singer-songwriter Charlie Lim reached a nationwide audience with his sensitive take on We Are Singapore for this year's National Day Parade.

New fans who are keen to find out more about his music - which dips into folk, pop and electronic music - should head for this concert as he will be playing material from his 2011 eponymous debut, Time/Space (2015) and Check-Hook, which was released in October.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $58 to $88 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

NA YING NA WORLD TOUR CONCERT - SINGAPORE

In recent years, Chinese singer Na Ying has been better known as a judge on television reality show The Voice Of China and subsequently Sing! China.

But she was a pop star first, reportedly with more than 10 million albums sold.

She last performed in Singapore in 1999 and is known for hits such as Conquer and The Day Doesn't Know The Night.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Feb 23, 8pm ADMISSION: $48 to $288 from Sistic

HUAYI 2019: KHALIL FONG TIO CONCERT TOUR

On his last album, Journey To The West (2016), Hong Kong-based singer-songwriter Khalil Fong (above) effortlessly melded different genres and elements, collaborating with the likes of Beijing Mongolian folk-rockers Hanggai Band and South Korea's R&B and hip-hop artists Crush and Zion.T.

It won Fong the Golden Melody Award for Best Mandarin Male Vocalist.

Fans can probably expect to hear some material from the album, as well as his latest single, Throw It Off, and older hits, such as Love Love Love and Love Song.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Feb 16, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $58 to $168 from www.esplanade.com or Sistic