Eddino Abdul Hadi Music Correspondent recommends

Gigs Picks: Caracal Presents: Daily Essentials

Caracal comprise (from far left) Field Teo, Trent Davis, Rachel Lu, Martin Kong and Gabriel De Souza.
Caracal comprise (from far left) Field Teo, Trent Davis, Rachel Lu, Martin Kong and Gabriel De Souza. PHOTOS: LAMC, LEONARD SOOSAY, MATEUSASATO/ INSTAGRAM, REVISION MUSIC
Mateus Asato.
Mateus Asato.PHOTOS: LAMC, LEONARD SOOSAY, MATEUSASATO/ INSTAGRAM, REVISION MUSIC
Russ
RussPHOTOS: LAMC, LEONARD SOOSAY, MATEUSASATO/ INSTAGRAM, REVISION MUSIC
British producer Stephen Carr, better known as Digital.
British producer Stephen Carr, better known as Digital.PHOTOS: LAMC, LEONARD SOOSAY, MATEUSASATO/ INSTAGRAM, REVISION MUSIC
Published
1 hour ago

CARACAL PRESENTS: DAILY ESSENTIALS

One of Singapore’s most prominent post-hardcore bands, Caracal curate their own mini-festival with a line-up featuring alternative rock acts from the region.

Performing alongside the quintet are Filipino post-hardcore quartet Typecast and metal band Valley Of Chrome, Japanese alt-rock band Nothing To Declare and home-grown metal acts Marijannah and HRVST.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sunday, 5.30pm ADMISSION: $32 from caracaldaily. peatix.com; $36 at the door

MATEUS ASATO LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2019

Los Angeles-based Brazilian guitar virtuoso Mateus Asato has earned praised from the likes of singer-guitarist star John Mayer and American guitar magazine Premier Guitar, and is a touring musician for artists such as American singer Tori Kelly and British singer Jessie J.

His Singapore gig will be accompanied by Japanese bassist Yas Nomura and home-grown drummer Chow Kiat.

WHERE: *Scape The Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Somerset WHEN: Tuesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $80 from https://bit.ly/2XUnVmu

RUSS – LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2019

American rapper, singer and producer Russ (above) went from making music in his basement in Atlanta to being listed in Forbes’ Top 20 list of hip-hop’s highest earners. His most recent album, Zoo, peaked at No. 4 in the US Billboard charts

WHERE: Zouk Club Singapore, 3C River Valley Road, The Cannery MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $138 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

SUB CITY FEATURING DIGITAL

British producer Stephen Carr, better known as Digital (left), is a drum and bass stalwart with a discography dating back to the mid-1990s.

This Singapore show, part of his Asia-Pacific tour, features supporting sets by Kiat, AL:X, Kane MC and OMJ.

WHERE: Tuff Club, 138 Robinson Road, 19-01 MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Thursday, 10pm ADMISSION: $25, go to https://igo.events/

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 19, 2019, with the headline 'Gigs Picks'. Print Edition | Subscribe

Branded Content