Gigs Picks: Caracal Presents: Daily Essentials

CARACAL PRESENTS: DAILY ESSENTIALS

One of Singapore’s most prominent post-hardcore bands, Caracal curate their own mini-festival with a line-up featuring alternative rock acts from the region.

Performing alongside the quintet are Filipino post-hardcore quartet Typecast and metal band Valley Of Chrome, Japanese alt-rock band Nothing To Declare and home-grown metal acts Marijannah and HRVST.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sunday, 5.30pm ADMISSION: $32 from caracaldaily. peatix.com; $36 at the door

MATEUS ASATO LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2019

Los Angeles-based Brazilian guitar virtuoso Mateus Asato has earned praised from the likes of singer-guitarist star John Mayer and American guitar magazine Premier Guitar, and is a touring musician for artists such as American singer Tori Kelly and British singer Jessie J.

His Singapore gig will be accompanied by Japanese bassist Yas Nomura and home-grown drummer Chow Kiat.

WHERE: *Scape The Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Somerset WHEN: Tuesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $80 from https://bit.ly/2XUnVmu

RUSS – LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2019

American rapper, singer and producer Russ (above) went from making music in his basement in Atlanta to being listed in Forbes’ Top 20 list of hip-hop’s highest earners. His most recent album, Zoo, peaked at No. 4 in the US Billboard charts

WHERE: Zouk Club Singapore, 3C River Valley Road, The Cannery MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $138 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

SUB CITY FEATURING DIGITAL

British producer Stephen Carr, better known as Digital (left), is a drum and bass stalwart with a discography dating back to the mid-1990s.

This Singapore show, part of his Asia-Pacific tour, features supporting sets by Kiat, AL:X, Kane MC and OMJ.

WHERE: Tuff Club, 138 Robinson Road, 19-01 MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Thursday, 10pm ADMISSION: $25, go to https://igo.events/