Gigs Picks: British band The Vamps, US trio Lany, and National Day gigs by Plainsunset and other local bands

THE HOMECOMING: A NATIONAL DAY SPECIAL

Three years after they said farewell to fans in their final show, home-grown punk/indie rock band Plainsunset are back for this National Day-themed gig.

The band will play tunes from their five albums dating back to the 1990s. The gig will also feature sets from fellow home-grown bands - alternative rockers Sun Eater, garage-punk trio Knightingale, post-hardcore band After The Sky, and Bad Dod, winner of the recent Vans Musicians Wanted Showcase band contest.

WHERE: Canvas Club, B1-01 The Riverwalk, 20 Upper Circular Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

WHEN: Aug 9, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $15 including one drink

SINGAPURA ROCK

A gig tied to the National Day Weekend, this gig in the heart of the Orchard area features Singapore bands playing original tunes. The line-up comprises raucous quartet Thambi K Seaow, possibly the only local band to wear leather jackets and sarongs on stage, pop-punk/indie rock heroes Plainsunset, as well as punk rockers Amterible and Take-Off.

WHERE: Al Capone's, Far East Shopping Centre, 545 Orchard Road, #02-01

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Aug 10, 8pm

ADMISSION: $20 at the door

THE VAMPS FOUR CORNERS TOUR

British pop rock band The Vamps, known for hits such as Somebody To You and Can We Dance, has won several awards, including Best British Group in 2014 and 2016 at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

Comprising Connor Ball, Tristan Evans, James McVey and Brad Simpson, the group last held a concert here at the same venue in 2016.

WHERE: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Aug 15, 8pm

ADMISSION: $132 from Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg, or call 6348-5555) and Ticketek (www.ticketek.com.sg).

LANY MALIBU NIGHTS WORLD TOUR LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Los Angeles-based indie-pop trio Lany, comprising pianist and guitarist Paul Klein, keyboardist and guitarist Les Priest and drummer Jake Goss, is known for tunes such as Thru These Tears and I Don't Wanna Love You Anymore from their second album, Malibu Nights (2018).

WHERE: Zepp @ Big Box, 1 Venture Avenue

MRT: Jurong East

WHEN: Aug 10, 8pm

ADMISSION: Tickets at $112 from Live Nation, go to www.livenation.sg