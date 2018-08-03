Gigs Picks: Bob Dylan and his Band Live In Singapore 2018

BOB DYLAN AND HIS BAND LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2018

American music icon Bob Dylan will play his first show in Singapore since winning the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016. One of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation, he has penned songs like The Times They Are A-Changin' (1964) and Knockin' On Heaven's Door (1973) that have become canon. He released his 38th and most recent album, Triplicate, last year. It was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at this year's Grammy Awards.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Monday , 8.30pm ADMISSION: $128 to $248 from Apactix (www.apactix.com)

TEST THE DIVIDE - "SILVER" ALBUM LAUNCH

Home-grown band Test The Divide have been making a name for themselves in the past year with their progressive brand of metal music. The sextet of guitarist Dale Isaac Low, singer Debbi Koh, drummer Wong Wei Lung, bassist Darren Tan and guitarists Tabitha Boon and Thomas Low will launch their debut album, Silver, at this show.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 7pm ADMISSION: From $25, go to testthedividelaunch.peatix.com

YOUTHX WEEKEND

There are many live music performances, which are all free, at the YouthX 2018 Weekend that includes the Hyperplay and Shine festivals.

Hyperplay features performances by global stars like Nick Jonas, Alessia Cara and CL, as well as home-grown pop group The Sam Willows.

Shine will have sets by the likes of Malaysian rapper Joe Flizzow, acclaimed home-grown singer-songwriter Charlie Lim and rising home-grown rappers Yung Raja and Fariz Jabba.

WHERE: Various venues at the Singapore Sports Hub MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, from 10am ADMISSION: Shine Festival performances are free. Limited free passes for Hyperplay available at the door INFO: For details, go to shine.nyc.sg and hyperplay.mtvasia.com

HALSEY

American pop singer Halsey, known for hits like Colors, Bad At Love as well as Closer, her global chart-topping collaboration with electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers, will be back in Singapore. Her last gig here was in 2016.

Her most recent album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, topped the Billboard charts when it was released last year.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $78 to $158 from Apactix

OPPOSITION PARTY - 3 DECADES OF CHAOS

Singapore's pioneering punk band Opposition Party (with frontman Francis Frightful) celebrate their 30th anniversary with this headlining show at The Substation.

Also performing with them are bands including metal outfits Rudra and Witchseeker as well as punk bands The Maniacs and Rancour.

WHERE: The Substation, 45 Armenian Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, from 4.30pm ADMISSION: Tickets at the door - $15 before 8pm, $20 after 8pm