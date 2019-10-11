Gigs Picks: Backstreet boys dna world tour live in Singapore

BACKSTREET BOYS DNA WORLD TOUR LIVE IN SINGAPORE

There is no doubt that fans are going to have a good time singing along to BSB staples such as I Want It That Way (1999), As Long As You Love Me (1997) and Everybody (Backstreet's Back, 1997).

But the quintet of Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson are not just banking on the old hits for their latest tour. Expect the popular American boy band to slip in some newer tunes from their latest album, DNA, released in January this year.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Oct 30, 8pm ADMISSION: Tickets from $168 at www.sportshub.com.sg

SOILWORK

Swedish metal veterans Soilwork, who released their 11th album Verkligheten (reality in Swedish) in January this year, are set to play their first show in Singapore.

The quintet are made up of guitarist Sylvain Coudret, singer Bjorn "Speed" Strid, guitarist David Andersson, keyboardist Sven Karlsson and drummer Bastian Thusgaard. Their gig will feature an opening set by home-grown metal band Assault.

WHERE: The Substation, 45 Armenian Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Oct 29, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $85 from soilwork.peatix.com, $90 at the door

JADEN SMITH

He first came to fame as a child actor and Hollywood star Will Smith's son, but Jaden Smith has since built up a name for himself as a rapper, singer and fashion maven.

The 21-year-old released his second album, Erys, in July and is also known for the hits Icon and Fallen, two songs off his 2017 debut album Syre.

This will be his first show in Singapore.

WHERE: Zouk Singapore, 3C River Valley Road, The Cannery MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Oct 24, 10pm ADMISSION: $88 from https://str.sg/J3gL

ALY & FILA

Egyptian trance music duo Aly & Fila are no strangers to the trance community here and will be back with more of their uplifting dance music.

The duo, Fadi Wassef Naguib (Fila) and Aly El Sayed Amr Fathalah (Aly), are known for their radio show and record label, Future Sound Of Egypt.

WHERE: FOC Sentosa, 110 Tanjong Beach Walk MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Oct 26, 2pm ADMISSION: $40.51 from www.focsentosa.com