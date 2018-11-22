Gigs Picks: Avial at Kalaa Utsavam, Salvatore Ganacci at Zouk, and more

Anjali Raguraman recommends

AVIAL AT KALAA UTSAVAM - INDIAN FESTIVAL OF ARTS 2018

Alternative rock band Avial may be named after a mixed vegetable coconut curry from their home state of Kerala in India, but their combination of Malayalam lyrics and melodic rock riffs are a truly unique combination.

Expect hits such as Nada Nada and Chekele and other songs with social messages from the band who is playing here for the first time as part of Esplanade's Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival of Arts.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Friday (Nov 23), 8pm ADMISSION: $45 from www.esplanade.com or Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

PRE-ZOUKOUT WEEKENDER PART 1: SALVATORE GANACCI

Bosnia-born Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci gained popularity for his hilarious on-stage antics at mega dance music festival Tomorrowland earlier this year. The video of his DJ set has since garnered more than 1.3 million views.

Nevertheless Ganacci, who is playing here as part of a pre-ZoukOut party, has also collaborated with heavyweights of the electronic dance music world like Sebastian Ingrosso and Dillon Francis. Expect a big personality, high energy and monster tunes.

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Friday (Nov 23), 10pm to 5am ADMISSION: Tickets at the door for non-members: $35 for women, $45 for men. Free entry for members. For table reservations, e-mail earl@zoukclub.com or WhatsApp 9006-8793

MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES: ADOY

Experience the dreamy synthpop sounds of one of South Korea's fastest rising indie bands, ADOY, live. The quartet is playing here for the first time.

The show, which is part of the Esplanade's Mosaic music series, will see Singapore's own synthpop group Disco Hue opening for them.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Thursday (Nov 29), 8pm ADMISSION: $45 via www.esplanade.com or Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555), or $55 for tickets bought on event day or at the door

POLYPHIA X MARTY FRIEDMAN

American guitar legend Marty Friedman joins fellow Americans, and progressive metal band Polyphia for a one-night-only gig.

Friedman is arguably best known for his almost decade-long stint as lead guitarist of heavy metal rockers Megadeth, but also has a slew of solo albums to his name.

Texas-based Polyphia come armed with material off their third and latest full-length album, New Levels New Devils.

WHERE: EBX Live Space (Ebenex), #01-02, 5 Pereira Road MRT: Tai Seng WHEN: Wednesday (Nov 28), 7 to 10.30pm ADMISSION: $78 for standard tickets via https://polyphia.peatix.com, $90 on event day or at the door