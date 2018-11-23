Gigs Picks: Avial At Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival Of Arts

AVIAL AT KALAA UTSAVAM - INDIAN FESTIVAL OF ARTS

Alternative rock band Avial may be named after a mixed-vegetable coconut curry from their home state of Kerala in India, but their combination of Malayalam lyrics and melodic rock riffs is truly unique.

Expect hits such as Nada Nada and Chekele and other songs with social messages from the band, who are playing here for the first time as part of Esplanade's Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival of Arts.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $45 from www.esplanade.com or Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

POLYPHIA X MARTY FRIEDMAN

American guitar legend Marty Friedman joins fellow Americans and progressive metal band Polyphia for a one-night-only gig.

Friedman is arguably best known for his almost-decade-long stint as lead guitarist of heavy metal rockers Megadeth and has a slew of solo albums to his name.

Texas-based Polyphia come armed with material from their third and latest full-length album, New Levels New Devils.

WHERE: EBX Live Space (Ebenex), 01-02, 5 Pereira Road MRT: Tai Seng WHEN: Wednesday, 7 to 10.30pm ADMISSION: $78 for standard tickets via polyphia.peatix.com, $90 on event day or at the door

MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES: ADOY

Experience live the dreamy synth-pop sounds of one of South Korea's fastest rising indie bands, ADOY. The quartet are playing here for the first time.

The show, which is part of Esplanade's Mosaic music series, features Singapore synth-pop group Disco Hue, who are the opening act.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Thursday, 8pm ADMISSION: $45 via www.esplanade.com or Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) or $55 for tickets bought on event day or at the door

PRE-ZOUKOUT WEEKENDER PART 1: SALVATORE GANACCI

Bosnia-born Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci gained popularity for his on-stage antics at mega dance music festival Tomorrowland earlier this year. The video of his DJ set has since garnered more than 1.3 million views.

Ganacci, who is playing here as part of a pre-ZoukOut party, has also collaborated with heavyweights of the electronic dance music scene, such as Sebastian Ingrosso and Dillon Francis.

Expect a big personality, high energy and monster tunes.

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Today, 10pm to 5am ADMISSION: Tickets at the door for non-members: $35 (women), $45 (men); free entry for members. For table reservations, e-mail earl@zoukclub.com or WhatsApp 9006-8793