Gigs Picks: At home with Sungha Jung

AT HOME WITH SUNGHA JUNG

South Korean fingerstyle guitarist Sungha Jung found fame through YouTube and his videos have collectively clocked more than 1.5 billion views. The 21-year-old returns to Singapore for a show that is part of his global tour to promote his newest album, Andante.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $76 and $96 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

CLEAN BANDIT LIVE IN SINGAPORE

British classical/electronic pop trio Clean Bandit are back to play a make-up show after they cancelled their performance here in January due to drummer Luke Patterson contracting chickenpox. The band, also comprising Grace Chatto and Jack Patterson, are known for No. 1 hits like Rather Be, which won Best Dance Recording at the 2015 Grammy Awards. Their collaboration with pop singer Demi Lovato, Solo, is in the pop charts.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $68 to $188 from Sistic

WALK THE MOON AT ZEPP @ BIGBOX SINGAPORE

American alternative rock band Walk The Moon, known for hits such as Shut Up And Dance, Anna Sun and One Foot, will play their sophomore show in Singapore. They released their third and most recent album, What If Nothing, last year. They first played here at Fort Canning Park in 2016.

WHERE: Zepp @ Bigbox Singapore, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Thursday, 8pm ADMISSION: From $65 for single tickets, $59 each for two or more tickets; from Apactix (www.apactix.com)

RADWIMPS ASIA LIVE TOUR

Japanese rockers Radwimps are returning to Singapore with a show that is part of the Japan Music Festival series of gigs. The band have been making their name in recent years for works such as their soundtrack for acclaimed 2016 animated film Your Name, as well as Human Bloom, their latest album released in the same year.

WHERE: Zepp @ Bigbox Singapore, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Monday, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $128 from Apactix