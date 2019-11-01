Gigs Picks

SILVER STRINGS' 55TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

One of Singapore's oldest pop bands still gigging today, Silver Strings are celebrating their 55th anniversary. The quartet are known for their EPs released in the 1960s, as well as shows in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Brunei.

Hosted by veteran singer Jerry Fernandez, the concert will feature singers and musicians from the early days of local pop: Andy Young - known as Singapore's Paul Anka - as well as Veronica Young, pianist Jimmy Chan and The Mysterians.

WHERE: RELC International Hotel, Auditorium, 30 Orange Grove Road MRT: Newton/Stevens WHEN: Nov 29, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $55 (call 9818-4198 or 9199-8164)

2019 PENTAGON WORLD TOUR PRISM

Nine-member K-pop boy band Pentagon's upcoming Singapore show is the last stop for Prism, their first world tour that includes concerts in North and South America. This is their third performance here - they performed at K-pop festival HallyuPopFest earlier this year and at Kallang Theatre in 2017.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: $98 to $228 through Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588)

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK: THE ANGEL ON MY SHOULDER TOUR - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

English crooner Engelbert Humperdinck will be back in Singapore and fans better be ready to sing along to evergreen ballads such as Quando Quando Quando, Please Release Me (Let Me Go) and There Goes My Everything.

WHERE: University Cultural Centre Hall, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent, National University of Singapore MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: Tuesday, 8pm ADMISSION: From $78 through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

FUR - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Brighton-based quartet Fur, known for their jangly, retro-pop sounds, released their eponymous debut EP early this year. Their set will feature an opening act by home-grown indie band Coming Up Roses, who recently released their own debut EP, Waters.

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Wednesday, 7pm ADMISSION: $98 from Sistic

ROCKING THE REGION

The Esplanade's annual series of free weekend concerts celebrating the region's finest alternative rock acts returns. This year's line-up includes Malaysian neo-grunge band Sweetass and Thai rock trio Yellow Fang, as well as home-grown post-punk outfit Blood Pact and alternative scene stalwart Leslie Low. Low will perform songs from his recent release, The Monsoon, with fellow musician Victor Low.

WHERE: Various venues in the Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today to Sunday and Nov 8 to 10, various times ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/rocking-the-region/2019